BRIEF-Bank of America responds to U.S. civil fraud lawsuit over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Oct 24 Bank of America Corp : * Responding to U.S. civil fraud lawsuit, calls claim it failed to repurchase

loans from fannie mae "simply false" -- spokesman * Says at some point, cannot be expected to compensate every entity that claims

losses caused by economic downturn

