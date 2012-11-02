BRIEF-Bank of America CFO bruce Thompson says bank feels 'very good' about how it's capital compares to peers

Nov 2 Bank of America Corp : * CFO bruce Thompson says bank feels 'very good' about how it's capital

compares to peers * Thompson speaking at investor conference in Boston * Bofa CFO: fsb's capital buffer requirement for Bank of America reflects

efforts to simplify, streamline company * Bofa CFO: bank is in excess of Basel III capital requirement suggested by fsb

buffer of 1.5 percent * Bofa CFO: biggest European risks to bank stem from possibility of reduced

trading, economic spillover to US * Bofa CFO: bank's legacy asset servicing costs should normalize in mid-2015 as

delinquencies fall