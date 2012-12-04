版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Bank of America CEO brian moynihan says bank will make more mortgages this quarter than last quarter-cnbc interview

Dec 4 Bank of America Corp : * CEO brian moynihan says bank will make more mortgages this quarter than last

quarter-cnbc interview

