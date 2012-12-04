版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Bofa CEO brian moynihan says bank is doing 'everything it can' to deepen relationships with retail banking customers-cnbc

Dec 4 Bank of America Corp : * Bofa CEO brian moynihan says bank is doing 'everything it can' to deepen

relationships with retail banking customers-cnbc * Moynihan: bank wants to trade deepened relationships with customers for lower

fees

