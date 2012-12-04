BRIEF-Bofa CEO brian moynihan says bank is doing 'everything it can' to deepen relationships with retail banking customers-cnbc

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Bank of America Corp : * Bofa CEO brian moynihan says bank is doing 'everything it can' to deepen
relationships with retail banking customers-cnbc * Moynihan: bank wants to trade deepened relationships with customers for lower
fees
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan