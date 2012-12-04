BRIEF-Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says bank will continue to "rightsize" the bank's debt footprint

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Bank of America Corp : * CEO brian moynihan says bank will continue to "rightsize" the bank's debt
footprint * Moynihan is speaking at Goldman Sachs conference * Moynihan: bank still seeing good commercial loan growth * Moynihan: "we are pushing the team to do more loans" * Moynihan: bank's Mobile banking has grown 30 percent this year * Moynihan: Mobile deposits are now 3 percent of total deposits after launching
product in August * Moynihan: having lower capital buffer can be competitive advantage but have
to be careful with risk * Moynihan: the bank's recurring earnings stream will be a factor in federal
reserve stress test and ability to return capital * Moynihan: the bank's mortgage servicing costs should return to normal by
middle of 2015 * Moynihan: "We are not doing the job we need in mortgage yet" but "we are
growing that business"
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan