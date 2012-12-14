版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says he expects interest rates to stay where they are for a while

Dec 14 Bank of America Corp : * CEO Brian Moynihan says he expects interest rates to stay where they are for

a while * Moynihan: private investors will return to mortgage market once rules are

laid out * Moynihan: BofA will grow the mortgage business for its own customers

