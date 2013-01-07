BRIEF-Bank of America up following settlement with Fannie Mae

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
NEW YORK Jan 7 Bank of America Corp : * Shares up 1.8 percent in premarket trade following settlement with Fannie Mae
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: