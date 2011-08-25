FACTBOX-Warren Buffett's preferred stock deals

NEW YORK, Aug 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett struck a deal to invest $5 billion in Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) on Thursday, a vote of confidence as the bank battles losses in its mortgage division. [ID:nN1E77O0PL]

The preferred-stock deal recalled Buffett's crisis-era investments in Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS.N ) and General Electric Co. ( GE.N ) Goldman bought back its preferred stock in March and GE has said it would like to do so by October.

Below are the terms of all three deals:

Bank of Goldman General

America Sachs Electric

-------------------------------------

Investment size $5 billion $5 billion $3 billion

Annual dividend 6 percent 10 percent 10 percent

Warrants 700 mln 43.5 mln 135 mln Pct of then-outstanding* 7 pct 11 pct 1 pct

Redemption premium 5 pct 10 pct* 10 pct

Strike price $7.14 $115 $22.25 Pre-deal share price* $6.99 $120.78 $25.50

* Shares outstanding at quarter-end before deals were announced; share price as of close before deal was announced; Goldman paid a one-time dividend of $1.64 billion upon redemption that included the $500 million premium. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Robert MacMillan and Matthew Lewis)