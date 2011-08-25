FACTBOX-Warren Buffett's preferred stock deals

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett struck a deal to invest $5 billion in Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) on Thursday, a vote of confidence as the bank
battles losses in its mortgage division. [ID:nN1E77O0PL]
The preferred-stock deal recalled Buffett's crisis-era investments in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and General Electric Co. (GE.N) Goldman bought back its preferred stock in March and GE has said it would like to do so by October.
Below are the terms of all three deals:
Bank of Goldman General
America Sachs Electric
-------------------------------------
Investment size $5 billion $5 billion $3 billion
Annual dividend 6 percent 10 percent 10 percent
Warrants 700 mln 43.5 mln 135 mln Pct of then-outstanding* 7 pct 11 pct 1 pct
Redemption premium 5 pct 10 pct* 10 pct
Strike price $7.14 $115 $22.25 Pre-deal share price* $6.99 $120.78 $25.50
* Shares outstanding at quarter-end before deals were announced; share price as of close before deal was announced; Goldman paid a one-time dividend of $1.64 billion upon redemption that included the $500 million premium. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Robert MacMillan and Matthew Lewis)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: