FACTBOX-Warren Buffett's preferred stock deals

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett struck a deal to invest $5 billion in Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) on Thursday, a vote of confidence as the bank
battles losses in its mortgage division. [ID:nN1E77O0PL]
 The preferred-stock deal recalled Buffett's crisis-era
investments in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and General
Electric Co. (GE.N) Goldman bought back its preferred stock in
March and GE has said it would like to do so by October.
 Below are the terms of all three deals:
                     Bank of       Goldman      General
                     America         Sachs      Electric
                    -------------------------------------
    Investment size   $5 billion   $5 billion   $3 billion
    Annual dividend    6 percent   10 percent   10 percent
           Warrants      700 mln     43.5 mln      135 mln
Pct of then-outstanding*      7 pct       11 pct        1 pct
 Redemption premium        5 pct       10 pct*      10 pct
       Strike price        $7.14         $115       $22.25
  Pre-deal share price*       $6.99      $120.78       $25.50
 * Shares outstanding at quarter-end before deals were
announced; share price as of close before deal was announced;
Goldman paid a one-time dividend of $1.64 billion upon
redemption that included the $500 million premium.
 (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Robert MacMillan
and Matthew Lewis)

