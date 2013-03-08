Bank of America expands venture group with Goldman hire -memo

| March 8
March 8 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has hired former Goldman Sachs banking veteran Frank L.
Walters to head up its venture coverage group, according to a
memo obtained by Reuters.
Walters, who is known as "Buz," will also become vice
chairman of global investment banking when he joins Bank of
America later this year, the memo said. He will be based in Palo
Alto, California and report to Chet Bozdog, global head of
technology investment banking.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America confirmed the contents of
the memo.
Prior to his eight-year tenure at Goldman Sachs where
Walters also led the bank's venture coverage group, he headed up
the same group at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown.
An expert in venture capital, Walters has a long
track-record working on mergers and acquisitions and initial
public offerings in the venture community, including
transactions with Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark
Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners among other names.
In this new role for Bank of America, Walters will enhance
the focus on venture capital firms.