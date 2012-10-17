BofA sees higher mortgage repurchase claims in 2013

Oct 17 Bank of America Corp executives
said on Wednesday they expect higher mortgage repurchase claims
in coming quarters, but lower mortgage servicing costs.
For the third quarter, the bank reported a 12 percent
increase in so-called "rep and warrant" claims from investors
who bought mortgage securities from the bank years ago. The
investors want the bank to buy the securities back because of
what they say are errors in documentation and other problems.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said on a conference
call with analysts that the bank has "ongoing disagreements"
with Fannie Mae over what constitutes a valid
repurchase request. He also said he expects claims from private
investors to grow.
However, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said that "given
everything we know, we would expect (legacy mortgage costs) to
come down next quarter and beyond," as the bank continues to
work through bad mortgage loans that were originated several
years ago.