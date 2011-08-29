UPDATE 5-B of A to sell China bank stake for $8.3 bln

* Bank selling about half of remaining stake
* Part of continuing push to shed assets, boost capital
* BofA sells CCB shares at 11 pct discount
* Shares end 8 pct higher
(Adds analyst comment on CCB, details on BofA's original
investment, closing share price)
By Joe Rauch and Elzio Barreto
CHARLOTTE, N.C./HONG KONG, Aug 29 Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) is selling about half its stake in China
Construction Bank (0939.HK) for $8.3 billion, in its latest
effort to shed assets and boost capital.
A group of investors is buying 13.1 billion CCB shares from
Bank of America, with the deal expected to close in the third
quarter. The U.S. bank declined to name the investors but two
sources said Singapore state fund Temasek [TEM.UL] was among
the buyers. [ID:nWEN7690]
Bank of America needs to boost capital by some $50 billion
in the coming years to meet new global rules, according to
multiple analyst estimates.
CCB is the second-largest bank by market value in the
world, and Bank of America's ties with the Chinese bank are
seen as an important source of future growth, particularly as
economic growth in the United States is likely to be tepid for
now.
Bank of America's willingness to sell part of its CCB
investment as soon as it was contractually able to shows how
far it must go to meet new capital requirements, analysts
said.
"Bank of America's decision to sell that stake is wrong
strategically in the long run, but they need money," said Josef
Schuster, founder of Chicago-based IPO research and investment
house IPOX Schuster.
(For a Breaking Views column, click: [ID:nN1E77S0PD] )
The bank has said it can raise the capital it needs through
earnings and selling off assets, but a number of investors have
expressed concern that the bank will need to issue more common
shares.
Those dilution concerns helped push the bank's shares this
month to their lowest level in two-and-a-half years. Investors
are also concerned about the bank's potential losses from
mortgages and related litigation. Bank of America's 2008
purchase of Countrywide has brought it billions of dollars of
losses and legal payouts.
Bank of America shares gained 8.1 percent to close at $8.39
on Monday.
A $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) last week stopped the fall in Bank
of America's shares. [ID:nN1E77O0PL]
For CCB, analysts said the sale helps soothe investor
worries about when a sale might take place.
"This removes an uncertainty that's been hanging on China
Construction Bank for a while now," said Ivan Li, deputy head
of Hong Kong research at Kim Eng Securities.
In the CCB deal, Bank of America sold each share for
HK$4.93, an 11 percent discount to the Chinese bank's most
recent closing price of HK$5.55.
As lock-up provisions expire on a number of Chinese
financial stocks, big investors will have the contractual right
to start selling shares. Fears of those transactions have
weighed on the sector, along with concerns about the Chinese
economy's growth trajectory. [ID:nL3E7I618B]
A START
Bank of America will record a $3.3 billion gain in the
third quarter as a result of the sale, and a $3.5 billion
increase to its core capital under current rules, a spokesman
said.
Under proposed Basel III rules, the sale will generate an
$8.3 billion gain for Bank of America.
The deal could add 0.3 percent to the bank's core capital
until current industry rules and 0.2 percent under proposed
Basel III rules, wrote David George, Robert W. Baird & Co bank
analyst, in a research note to clients.
For Basel III, the bank's tier one capital levels after the
deal are about 5.7 percent, while the bank is targeting
somewhere around 6.75 percent or 7 percent by 2013, George
said.
In recent weeks, Bank of America has also agreed to sell an
$8.6 billion Canadian credit card portfolio to TD Bank Group
(TD.TO) and is in talks to sell $1 billion of real estate
assets to Blackstone Group. (BX.N)
In the last six quarters, Bank of America has generated
some $30 billion of proceeds from asset sales.
Fears about the bank's ability to meet its capital
requirement have cut the bank's stock price by a third since
the beginning of August, including a 20 pct plunge on Aug. 8.
TAPPING INTO GROWTH IN 2005
Temasek has a history of buying CCB shares. In November, it
bought Bank of America's entitlement to buy 1.79 billion CCB
shares in the Chinese bank's rights offering.
The Singapore fund has another link to Bank of America --
Greg Curl, the U.S. bank's former chief risk officer, is now
president, overseeing the financial services sector for the
fund.
A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.
Before CCB's IPO in 2005, Bank of America paid $3 billion
for a 9.9 percent stake in the Chinese bank.
At the time, then Bank of America Chief Executive Kenneth
Lewis said the partnership was designed to give the bank
increased access to roughly 1.3 billion Chinese consumers,
while CCB would benefit from Bank of America's U.S. retail
banking experience.
The U.S. bank increased its holdings in following years to
25.6 billion shares, including 23.6 billion that came out of
lock-up on Aug. 29. After the share sale, Bank of America will
still have about 12.1 billion CCB shares, worth nearly $9
billion.
Last week, CCB President Zhang Jianguo told Reuters the two
companies were in talks to extend their current cooperation
agreement for another five years. [ID:nL4E7JM1HL]
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte and Elzio Barreto in Hong
Kong, additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Lauren
Tara LaCapra amd Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney and Matthew Lewis)