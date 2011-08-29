Temasek among buyers of B of A's CCB shares-sources

BRIEF-Aspen announces director appointment
SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore state fund Temasek [TEM.UL] was among the investors that agreed to buy shares of China Construction Bank (0939.HK) from Bank of America Corp, (BAC.N) two sources said Monday.
Bank of America Corp said earlier Monday that it is selling about half its stake of China Construction Bank for $8.3 billion as part of its broader effort to shed assets and boost capital. The bank did not identify the buyers. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Dan Wilchins in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
