Bank of America CDS costs drop on Berkshire funds

NEW YORK Aug 25 The cost to insure Bank of America's (BAC.N) debt with credit default swaps plunged on Thursday after the bank said Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) would invest $5 billion in the firm.

BofA's debt insurance costs dropped 74 basis points to 285 basis points, or $285,000 per year to insure $10 million in debt for five years, according to Markit. The swaps had traded at 359 basis points before the news and closed on Wednesday at 373 basis points. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)