Bank of America CDS costs rise after Moody's cut

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The cost to insure Bank of America's (BAC.N) debt in the credit default swap market rose on Wednesday after Moody's Investors Corp cut the bank's credit rating and said the government may be less like to support the bank if it verged on failure.
The cost to buy swap protection on the bank for five years rose 26 basis points to 365 basis points, or $365,000 per year, according to Markit. The swaps remain below their high of 386 basis points set in 2009, Markit data show.
Moody's cut Bank of America's long-term debt rating to "Baa1, the third lowest investment grade, from "A2." For more, see [ID:nS1E78K16B]
(Reporting by Karen Brettell;Editing by Diane Craft )
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.