BofA hires Margaret Ren as BofA Merrill Lynch China chairman-Memo

HONG KONG Oct 16 Bank of America Corp hired veteran China banker Margaret Ren as chairman of Bank Of America Merrill Lynch China, as it looks to expand its business and broaden client relationships in the world's second-largest economy, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Ren is joining BofA from BNP Paribas.

