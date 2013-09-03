Bank of America launches up to $1.5 bln CCB stake sale-term sheet

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Bank of America Corp launched on Tuesday an up to $1.5 billion sell-down in China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) shares, offloading its remaining stake in China's second-biggest lender, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The U.S. bank offered 2 billion Hong Kong-traded shares of CCB in a range of HK$5.63 to HK$5.81 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 5.1 percent to Tuesday's close of HK$5.93, the terms said.
CCB shares are down 4.7 percent since the beginning of the year in Hong Kong.
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.