BofA CEO Moynihan awarded $14 million in 2013

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as energy gains offset drop in healthcare, IBM
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 19 Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan received a $14 million pay package last year, up from $12 million in 2012, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
In 2013, Moynihan was awarded with a $1.5 million base salary, said the source who was not authorized to speak on the record about the matter. The CEO received $12.5 million in stock-based compensation, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. mortgage guarantor, said on Friday its net income fell to $2.8 billion in the first quarter from $5.0 billion the prior quarter as steadier market interest rates led to a small derivatives loss, which offset gains linked to stronger home prices.
* On May 4, through a subsidiary, borrowed $44.54 million under a loan agreement secured by five Airbus A320 aircraft - SEC filing