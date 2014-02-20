版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 08:28 BJT

BofA CEO Moynihan awarded $14 million in 2013

Feb 19 Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan received a $14 million pay package last year, up from $12 million in 2012, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In 2013, Moynihan was awarded with a $1.5 million base salary, said the source who was not authorized to speak on the record about the matter. The CEO received $12.5 million in stock-based compensation, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐