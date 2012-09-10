UPDATE 1-BofA seeks to add loans after divestitures -CFO

* Has had success adding commercial loans in third qtr
By Rick Rothacker
Sept 10 Bank of America Corp is largely
finished with major divestitures and is now looking to grow by
adding new loans, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said
Monday.
The bank has had some success in increasing loans to
mid-sized and large companies in the third quarter, Thompson
said at an investor conference. "We are pressing hard there," he
said.
Meanwhile, the bank's consumer lending business is at a
point where it can start growing, when excluding $5 billion in
discontinued loan products that are running off its books each
quarter, Thompson said.
In the second quarter, Bank of America's total commercial
loans were up 4 percent from a year ago to $317 billion, while
total consumer loans fell 10 percent to $575.3 billion. Many of
its rivals, including Wells Fargo & Co and U.S. Bancorp
, have been increasing their overall loan portfolios,
while Bank of America's loan book continues to decline.
In his presentation, Thompson highlighted how the bank has
changed the way it does business as part of an effort to
streamline the company and better serve customers.
For example, the bank has reshaped its credit card business
by selling Canadian and European businesses and by focusing on
selling cards through branches, Thompson said. The bank is also
ending some "affinity" partnerships in which cards carried the
logos of sports teams and nonprofit organizations and offered
special rewards, a strategy inherited from its 2006 MBNA Corp
acquisition.
As part of a cost-cutting strategy, Bank of America has also
previously said it plans to close or sell 750 branches. The bank
now has about 5,600 branches, down from a peak of 6,100, and
executives continue to evaluate the branch network, Thompson
said.
Using a baseball analogy, Thompson acknowledged the bank is
in the "early innings" of realizing new revenue growth and
reaping savings from its broad-ranging cost-cutting program.
Bank of America shares were down 1.8 percent at $8.64 on
Monday afternoon.