BofA Merrill fills Europe corporate broking gaps

LONDON, April 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch named new corporate broking heads for Europe, the Middle East and Africa on Wednesday, filling gaps left after a string of departures in its team.

The U.S. bank has hired Michael Findlay - a former Merrill Lynch banker - from Moelis as one of the co-heads, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Findlay will work alongside Ed Peel, who joined the firm from Nomura last year, where he ran UK equity capital markets.

Findlay and Peel will report to Simon Mackenzie-Smith, chairman of U.K. and Ireland corporate and investment banking.