National Integrity sues B of A over mortgages

NEW YORK Nov 9 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
and its Countrywide Financial unit were on Wednesday hit with a
new lawsuit alleging fraud in the sale of residential mortgage
debt to a New York mutual life insurance company.
National Integrity Life Insurance Co, which mainly sells
annuity products, is seeking at least $93.8 million after
investing in certificates issued through 24 securitizations
that it had believed were safe, and which mostly carried
"triple-A" credit ratings, court papers showed.
The Goshen, New York-based company contended that most of
its certificates are now "junk", after Countrywide abandoned
its underwriting guidelines, failed to properly assign many
mortgages underlying the certificates, and failed to properly
transfer notes and loan files to the relevant trusts.
Its lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan
seeks to force Bank of America to buy back the certificates. It
also seeks punitive damages and triple damages.
A Bank of America spokeswoman declined to comment.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender faces many
lawsuits over its disastrous 2008 acquisition of Countrywide,
once the largest U.S. mortgage lender. Analysts now estimate
that the $2.5 billion purchase has cost Bank of America more
than $30 billion, including legal costs and writedowns.
The case is National Integrity Life Insurance Co v.
Countrywide Financial Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-08077.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)