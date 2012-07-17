Bank of America, Syncora settle mortgage fraud lawsuit -sources

US STOCKS-Dow tops 21,000 after Trump speech, rate hike talk
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
NEW YORK, July 17 Bank of America Corp has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Syncora Guarantee alleging that Countrywide Financial fraudulently misrepresented mortgage-backed securities insured by Syncora, sources close to the settlement said.
The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.
Syncora Guarantee, a unit of Syncora Holdings Ltd , had accused of fraudulently inducing it to insure mortgage-backed securities that later failed.
Bank of America owns Countrywide.
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.