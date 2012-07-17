版本:
2012年 7月 18日 星期三 06:28 BJT

Bank of America, Syncora settle mortgage fraud lawsuit -sources

NEW YORK, July 17 Bank of America Corp has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Syncora Guarantee alleging that Countrywide Financial fraudulently misrepresented mortgage-backed securities insured by Syncora, sources close to the settlement said.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

Syncora Guarantee, a unit of Syncora Holdings Ltd , had accused of fraudulently inducing it to insure mortgage-backed securities that later failed.

Bank of America owns Countrywide.

