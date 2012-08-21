Bank of America ending credit protection services

Aug 21 Bank of America Corp will stop
selling credit protection services which were the subject of a
class action suit in which customers alleged they were charged
without their permission and enrolled through deceptive
practices.
A $20 million settlement of the lawsuit received
preliminary court approval last month but still needs final
approval.
A bank spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed Bank of
America's decision to end the services. The bank denied any
wrongdoing in the settlement.
For a monthly fee, the services canceled customers' minimum
monthly credit card payments if they lost a job, were
hospitalized or faced other significant life events.
The lawsuit also alleged that customers didn't get their
money's worth.
Others lenders have also faced scrutiny for these products.
Capital One Financial Corp last month reached a $210
million settlement with regulators over its sale of certain
payment protection and credit monitoring products.
Bank of America made an "independent business decision" to
end the services, according to court documents outlining the
settlement in federal court. The move was part of a broader
strategy to streamline the company's businesses, bank
spokeswoman Betty Riess said.
The bank stopped offering the services to new customers this
month and expects to exit the business entirely next year, Riess
said. Current customers will receive the services for free for
six months before cancellation, she said. Third-party vendors
provided the services, she said.
If the settlement is approved, affected customers will
likely receive $50 or $100, depending on their circumstances,
according to court documents. The bank's "Credit Protection
Plus" service cost 85 cents per $100 of a customer's monthly
balance up to $25,000, according to the bank's web site.
The program could cancel up to two times a customer's
minimum monthly credit card payment for up to 18 months for a
job loss or hospitalization. For events such as marriages or
divorces, it could cancel a customer's minimum monthly payment
for three months.
JPMorgan Chase & Co stopped offering new enrollments
in its payment protection program in October, bank spokesman
Paul Hartwick said. The bank continues to serve current
customers.
Citigroup recently paused telephone sales for its debt
protection products, allowing it to complete reviews that are
under way, bank spokesman Sean Kevelighan said. The bank is
still making sales online and through the mail.
Bank of America late last year also stopped offering
identity theft protection services to credit card customers,
Riess said. In its most recent quarterly securities filing, the
bank said it was in discussions with regulatory authorities
regarding identity theft protection services.