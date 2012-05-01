UPDATE 1-Bank of America planning investment banking cuts

* BofA plans to cut 300 investment banking jobs-sources
* Second phase of efficiency program expected to cut fewer
jobs
* Investment banking key source of profits for bank
By Rick Rothacker
May 1 Bank of America Corp is planning
to cut about 300 jobs in its investment banking and capital
markets group, as it struggles to rein in costs to make up for
weak revenue growth, sources familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
The layoffs are not nearly as eye-popping as the bank's job
cuts in areas like retail banking. Wall Street companies have
broadly been looking at cutting jobs recently.
The bank, the second-largest in the United States by assets,
is also assigning junior bankers to work with broader groups of
companies, the sources said. That move could also lead to more
layoffs, the sources said.
The changes for junior bankers are part of the cost-cutting
program known as "Project New BAC," which the bank launched last
year, the sources said. The program, named for the bank's ticker
symbol, is meant to improve profits as a sluggish economy
weighs on revenue growth, and new regulations boost compliance
costs. The bank is also trying to streamline a company that has
grown increasingly bloated after decades of acquisitions.
The first phase of the program is expected to cut about
30,000 jobs and $5 billion in annual expenses in consumer and
technology areas over the next several years. Plans for the
second phase, which covers investment banking, sales and
trading, commercial banking and wealth management, are expected
to be finalized in May.
Bank of America declined to comment on its plans for the
second phase. In earnings conference calls, executives have said
the second phase will produce fewer job cuts and less savings
than the first phase because it covers a smaller and more
efficient area of the company.
Trimming expenses in the bank's institutional businesses is
a delicate task because these operations, bulked up by the 2009
Merrill Lynch acquisition, have produced much of the bank's
profit in recent years.
Still, Bank of America and other Wall Street firms have been
scaling back after market volumes slowed last year amid concerns
about the European debt crisis. In the first quarter, Bank of
America's trading revenue and investment banking fees rebounded
from a weak fourth quarter but were still down from a year ago.
"Clearly on the margin this quarter you feel better about
the overall sales and trading opportunity, (but) it's not going
to change the rigor and discipline with which we go through" the
second phase of New BAC, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson
said during the bank's first-quarter earnings call.
Bankers in equities, mergers and acquisitions, and sales and
trading, where business has slowed, are bracing for job cuts in
coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter said.
Higher-ranking managing directors whose salaries have increased
in compensation for reduced bonuses could be targeted in the
reductions, sources said.
The bank could also trim its workforce further by selling
its wealth management units in Asia, Latin America and Europe.
Reuters reported on April 17 that Bank of America was looking to
sell the operation for as much as $3 billion.
The business has fewer than 2,000 employees, according to a
source familiar with the situation.
At the end of March, Bank of America had about 278,700
employees worldwide.
Amid the cost-cutting efforts, Bank of America's investment
banking and capital markets group, which is led by co-chief
operating officer Tom Montag, has experienced significant
upheaval in its upper ranks.
Key executives such as European dealmaker Andrea Orcel and
corporate and investment banking chairman Michael Rubinoff have
departed for other jobs in recent months, leaving few Merrill
veterans in top positions. Last week, the bank
hired Alex Wilmot-Sitwell from UBS as president of Europe and
emerging markets, excluding Asia.
In the first four months of this year, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch has dropped in the league tables in some key
businesses as total volume shrinks, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The bank fell to No. 8 in worldwide announced mergers and
acquisitions from No. 3 in the same period a year ago, while it
slipped to No. 7 from No. 2 in global equity capital markets
deals.
In global debt capital markets, it held at No. 5 in the
rankings, according to Thomson Reuters, while it climbed one
spot to No. 1 in global syndicated loans from a year ago.