BofA to introduce $5 monthly debit card fee

* Fee to be introduced in early 2012
* Fee will be waived for some accounts
Sept 29 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) plans to
introduce a $5 monthly debit card usage fee for many of its
account holders beginning early next year, the company said on
Thursday.
The largest U.S. bank by assets is implementing the fee to
recoup lost revenue due to new industry regulations introduced
since the 2008 financial crisis limiting overdraft and other
fees.
"The economics of offering a debit card have changed," said
Bank of America spokeswoman Anne Pace.
Bank of America is the latest large U.S. bank to introduce
a regular monthly fee for debit card use, as new limits on
overdraft and other penalty fees have pushed banks to introduce
wider, monthly account maintenance fees.
Pace said customers expect certain features for their
accounts, like overdraft and fraud protection, and the fee will
offset some of those bank costs.
She declined to say how much the bank expects to earn
through these fees or how many customers will be affected.
Customers who use the debit card for purchases will be
assessed the fee. It will be waived for the bank's premium or
platinum privileges accounts tied to the Merrill Lynch
brokerage.
The fee will not be charged for using the card to access
the bank's ATMs, Pace said.
The fee will be introduced early next year.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch)