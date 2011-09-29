UPDATE 3-Bank of America to charge debit card use fee

* $5 per month debit card fee to start early 2012
* Fee waived for some premium accounts, ATM access
By Joe Rauch
Sept 29 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) plans to
charge customers who use their debit cards to make purchases a
$5 monthly fee beginning early next year, joining other banks
scrambling for new sources of revenue.
U.S. banks have been looking for ways to increase revenue
as regulations introduced since the financial crisis limited
the use of overdraft and other fees.
The Dodd-Frank Act's Durbin amendment, due to go into
effect on Oct. 1, caps fees banks can charge merchants for
processing debit card transactions at 21 cents per transaction
from an average of 44 cents, potentially costing banks billions
of dollars.
Banks also face broader operational challenges as low
interest rates and higher capital requirements hit
profitability, and the sluggish economy depresses loan demand.
Other large U.S. banks including Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N),
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) are
testing or planning monthly debit card fees.
"The economics of offering a debit card have changed," Bank
of America spokeswoman Anne Pace said on Thursday. Bank of
America is the largest U.S. bank by assets.
Senator Richard Durbin, architect of debit card interchange
fee reform, bashed the proposed monthly fee. "Bank of America
is trying to find new ways to pad their profits by sticking it
to its customers," he said in a statement. It's overt, unfair,
and I hope their customers have the final say."
A FEE TOO FAR?
Even before introduction of the Durbin amendment's rules on
debit fees, Bank of America's fee income was dropping at its
deposits and card services units. The bank's deposits unit
reported fee income of $1 billion in the second quarter of
2011, down 34 percent from $1.5 billion a year before.
Card services, which includes the bank's credit and debit
card operations, reported fee income of $1.9 billion, down 23
percent from $2.5 billion in second quarter 2010.
"This might be a fee too far," said Ed Mierzwinski,
director of the consumer program for the U.S. PIRG, a
federation of state public interest research groups.
Mierzwinski said such fees could push customers to smaller
banks that have not introduced checking and debit-related
fees.
Pace said customers expect certain features for their
accounts, like overdraft and fraud protection, and the fee
would offset some of those costs.
The fee will be waived for the bank's premium or platinum
privileges accounts tied to its Merrill Lynch brokerage. It
will also not be charged for using the card to access the
bank's ATMs, Pace said.
She declined to say how much the bank expects to earn
through these fees or how many customers would be affected.
Some banks have pushed back against debit fees.
Citigroup Inc (C.N) said earlier this month that it would
not impose debit card usage fees as part of a broader account
restructuring. [ID:nS1E78F0C3]
The head of banking products for Citi's U.S. consumer bank
said customers had told the bank that a debit card fee would be
"a huge source of irritation."
