BofA expects to save $230 mln per quarter on debt

June 12 Bank of America Corp expects to reduce its long-term debt by about $40 billion in the second quarter, reducing its interest expense by $230 million per quarter going forward, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said.

The bank has previously said it has $34 billion in debt maturing in the quarter. It also has taken steps to redeem subordinated debt, trust preferred securities and other securities.

"We will look to drive that debt footprint down," Thompson said Tuesday at an investor conference in New York.

Reducing interest payments is one way the second-largest U.S. bank can reduce its overall expenses, Thompson said. The bank is also in the middle of broad cost-cutting program called Project New BAC and working to reduce expenses in its unit that works with troubled borrowers.

The bank plans to disclose more about the second phase of New BAC, which is focused on capital markets and wealth management operations, when the bank reports earnings in July, Thompson said. The bank is cutting 30,000 jobs in the first phase, which covered consumer and technology operations.