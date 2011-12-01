CORRECTED - BofA's online banking executive moving to JPMorgan

* David Owen to be consumer unit CFO at JPMorgan
* Latest high-profile departure from BofA
By Rick Rothacker
Dec 1 Bank of America Corp's head of
online banking is leaving to become chief financial officer of
rival JPMorgan Chase & Co's consumer banking unit.
David Owen starts on Monday, a JPMorgan spokesman said on
Thursday. He replaces John Samenuk, who takes a key role on the
bank's customer experience team.
Owen, with Bank of America since 2003, was its online,
mobile, fraud and claims executive, responsible for a website
with 30 million active users. After a reorganization announced
in October, he reported to Katy Knox, head of retail banking
and distribution.
He becomes the latest high-profile departure at the
nation's second biggest bank, which shook up its leadership in
recent months as part of a massive cost-cutting campaign. In
October, Bank of America strategy executive Mike Lyons left to
lead corporate and institutional banking at PNC Financial
Services Group Inc .
Bank of America's online banking website gained attention
recently when customers had trouble logging on and faced other
problems over a six-day period. The bank initially provided
little explanation for the issues, but later Owen said an
ongoing upgrade and heavy traffic were behind the problem,
easing concerns about possible hacking.
Owen was also involved in a joint venture announced in May
called clearXchange that will allow bank customers to move
money from their checking accounts to other people using a
mobile number or email address. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are Bank of America's partners on the project.
Bank of America has not named a replacement for Owen.