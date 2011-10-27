Democrats raise questions about BofA derivatives

* BofA reportedly transferred derivatives to bank unit

* Lawmakers ask if transactions were properly reviewed

By Rick Rothacker

Oct 27 Two Democratic members of Congress on Thursday sent letters to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and other regulators expressing concern that Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) had transferred derivatives from its Merrill Lynch subsidiary to its banking unit.

The lawmakers questioned the housing of exotic financial instruments in a unit that contains deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and whether regulators properly vetted the transactions.

The transfers, first reported last week by Bloomberg News, followed a credit downgrade of Bank of America last month that could have required the Merrill Lynch unit to post additional collateral. The bank's clients requested the transfers.

Bank of America spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said the Charlotte, North Carolina, bank serves client needs, including cash and derivative instruments, through numerous affiliates. "This is permissible in the current regulatory environment, and it is not expected to significantly change" under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, he said.

Other large banks house derivatives in their banking units to a greater degree, he added.

At least 14 representatives and senators have signed on to the letters, sent by Representative Brad Miller of North Carolina and Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio. In their letters, the lawmakers asked whether the transactions had been reviewed under section 23A of the Federal Reserve Act.

"The section limits transactions between non-bank and bank affiliates to protect the safety and soundness of banks and to avoid effectively subsidizing high-risk transactions with deposit insurance," Miller wrote.

Bank of America's banking unit has $1.04 trillion in deposits, $548 billion of which are insured by the FDIC, according to the letter. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)