Democrats raise questions about BofA derivatives

* BofA reportedly transferred derivatives to bank unit
* Lawmakers ask if transactions were properly reviewed
By Rick Rothacker
Oct 27 Two Democratic members of Congress on
Thursday sent letters to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and
other regulators expressing concern that Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) had transferred derivatives from its Merrill Lynch
subsidiary to its banking unit.
The lawmakers questioned the housing of exotic financial
instruments in a unit that contains deposits insured by the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and whether regulators properly
vetted the transactions.
The transfers, first reported last week by Bloomberg News,
followed a credit downgrade of Bank of America last month that
could have required the Merrill Lynch unit to post additional
collateral. The bank's clients requested the transfers.
Bank of America spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said the
Charlotte, North Carolina, bank serves client needs, including
cash and derivative instruments, through numerous affiliates.
"This is permissible in the current regulatory environment, and
it is not expected to significantly change" under the
Dodd-Frank financial reform law, he said.
Other large banks house derivatives in their banking units
to a greater degree, he added.
At least 14 representatives and senators have signed on to
the letters, sent by Representative Brad Miller of North
Carolina and Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio. In their letters,
the lawmakers asked whether the transactions had been reviewed
under section 23A of the Federal Reserve Act.
"The section limits transactions between non-bank and bank
affiliates to protect the safety and soundness of banks and to
avoid effectively subsidizing high-risk transactions with
deposit insurance," Miller wrote.
Bank of America's banking unit has $1.04 trillion in
deposits, $548 billion of which are insured by the FDIC,
according to the letter.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)