BofA cuts mortgage chief role for 2nd time - memo

Oct 21 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has cut
back the role of its mortgage chief for the second time in less
than two months, in a shake-up of its retail banking and
mortgage operations, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
Barbara Desoer, once seen as a potential CEO of the bank,
will keep her title of president of home loans, but will now
focus on integrating home loans into consumer and
small-business banking. Responsibility for the mortgage
business will move to two other executives.
After a transition period, Desoer's next role in the
company will be determined, a source familiar with the
situation said.
Bank of America said last month that Desoer would no longer
report directly to Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.
Susan Faulkner will continue to run consumer and small
business products but will also take on responsibility for home
loan products, according to the memo dated Oct. 20 and signed
by co-Chief Operating Officer David Darnell.
Dean Athanasia, in charge of preferred and small business
banking, will also take on responsibility for home loan sales.
The memo detailed several other moves, including that of
Katy Knox, who will now be in charge of Retail Banking and
Distribution, a newly combined unit that provides banking
centers, online and mobile services and ATM/VTM services.
