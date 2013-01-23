版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四

Bank of America appoints two new directors

Jan 23 Bank of America Corp appointed two new directors as the second-largest U.S. bank continues to revamp its board.

The bank said Arnold Donald, the former chief executive of sweetener manufacturer Merisant Co, and Lionel Nowell II, a former treasurer of PepsiCo Inc, joined the board effective immediately.

With the appointments, the bank now has 18 directors. The board in August named four new directors in anticipation of coming retirements this year.

