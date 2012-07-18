CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-BofA plans $3 bln of new cost cuts, posts 2nd-qtr profit

(Corrects decline in expenses in 3rd paragraph to 25 percent
from 35 percent)
* Q2 EPS 19 cents vs loss 90 cents a year ago
* Rev $21.97 bln, down slightly from Q1
* Q2 expenses fall 35 pct to $17 billion
* Part two of cost-cut program aims to save $3 bln annually
(Recasts, adds details on loans, capital, cost-cutting; adds
analyst comment and share move)
By Rick Rothacker
July 18 Bank of America Corp said it
plans to slash costs by $3 billion annually in commercial
lending, investment banking and wealth management, becoming the
latest big bank to take aim at expenses in a sluggish economy.
The No. 2 U.S. bank posted second-quarter earnings of $2.5
billion on Wednesday, reversing a year-earlier loss, helped by a
cost-cutting program launched last year.
Expenses declined 25 percent to $17 billion, while its work
force was reduced by more than 12,000 from a year earlier to
275,460.
The first phase of the cost-cutting initiative begun in 2011
was intended to save $5 billion a year and eliminate 30,000 jobs
by the end of 2014 in consumer banking and information
technology.
The second phase aims to cut costs by $3 billion a year by
mid-2015. It does not target a particular number of job cuts.
Second-quarter net income was $2.5 billion, or 19 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $8.8 billion a year earlier, when
the bank took mortgage-related and other charges totaling $20.7
billion.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has lagged its
peers in recovering from the financial crisis, largely due to
losses tied to its 2008 purchase of subprime lender Countrywide
Financial.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co,
Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc in recent
days all beat analysts' earnings estimates, helped by
cost-cutting, stronger mortgage business and better consumer
delinquency rates.
Revenue at Bank of America totaled $21.97 billion in the
second quarter, down from $22.28 billion in the first quarter
but up from $13.24 billion a year earlier. Banks are struggling
to boost revenue amid weak demand, low interest rates and new
regulations crimping fees.
The bank's provision for loan losses fell to $1.77 billion,
its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, compared with
$3.26 billion a year ago.
Mortgage banking income increased only slightly from the
first quarter to $1.66 billion but was a big improvement over a
year ago, when the bank lost $13.2 billion as it set aside
reserves to cover investor requests to buy back soured loans.
REGAINING MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE
Bank of America has been scaling back its home lending in
the wake of massive Countrywide losses, but said it recaptured
some market share in the second quarter.
Mortgage costs "are coming down," said Gary Townsend,
president of Hill-Townsend Capital. "That is very important
because that has been a huge drag over the past three years."
Bank of America's total loans fell to $892.3 billion from
$902.3 billion in the first quarter as it continued to shed
assets from the credit crisis. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and
Citigroup showed slight increases in total loans from the first
quarter.
However, Bank of America's loans to businesses were up from
a year ago to $267.8 billion.
The bank said it made better-than-expected progress in
building capital in the quarter. Its projected Tier 1 common
capital ratio under so-called Basel 3 standards reached an
estimated 8.1 percent of risk-weighted assets. The bank had
previously said it would be above 7.5 percent by year-end.
Bank of America shares were little changed in premarket
trading, up a penny to $7.93.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)