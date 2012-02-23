REFILE-Bank of America stops selling some loans to Fannie

* BAC cites Fannie Mae repurchase claims
* BAC still selling loans to Freddie Mac
By Rick Rothacker
Feb 23 Bank of America Corp has
stopped selling some mortgages to Fannie Mae because
of a dispute arising from claims related to soured home loans,
the bank said in a filing on Thursday.
Starting in February, the second-largest U.S. bank said it
stopped delivering home-purchase loans and certain refinanced
mortgages to be packaged into Fannie Mae loan securitizations,
the bank said.
Bank of America and other large banks have absorbed billions
in losses related to requests by Fannie Mae and other investors
to buy back defective loans sold to them by banks during the
housing boom.
The bank didn't renew a contract with the
government-controlled mortgage entity because of "ongoing
differences" with Fannie Mae, including repurchase claims,
according to the bank's annual 10-K filing. (The filing can be
found at)
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is still selling
loans to the other major government-controlled mortgage entity,
Freddie Mac. The bank remains in talks with Fannie Mae
and continues to sell Fannie Mae loans refinanced through the
government's Making Home Affordable program, according to the
filing.
Bank of America has been dramatically scaling back its
mortgage operations after suffering huge losses from its 2008
purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial. Last year, it
stopped buying mortgages originated by smaller banks, which
dropped it to fourth from second in U.S. mortgage origination
rankings.
"Our company has streamlined," Bank of America spokesman
Jerry Dubrowski said. "We are focused on providing credit for
our customers, and this decision is consistent with that. We
have ended the past practices of Countrywide, which had a
significant relationship with Fannie Mae."