BofA sells mortgage portfolio to Fannie Mae

Aug 9 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has agreed
to sell part of its home-loan portfolio to mortgage finance
giant Fannie Mae FNMA.OB as part of its move to shed assets
and pare its exposure to an array of mortgage woes, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which was finalized last Friday, will deliver the
rights to process and collect payments on a pool of 400,000
loans with an unpaid principal balance of $73 billion, the
newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The purchase price is more than $500 million, one of the
people told the Journal.
The rights of the 400,000 loans will be transferred to
Fannie Mae over four months, starting in September with the
first slug of 100,000, the daily reported.
Bank of America and Fannie Mae could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)