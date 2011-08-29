UPDATE 2-FDIC objects to BofA $8.5 bln mortgage accord

* FDIC joins investors, two state AGs in intervening
* Some objectors complain $8.5 billion payout too low
* Dozens of other investors also raise objections
(Adds additional objections, paragraphs 1, 4)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 29 The FDIC and more than three
dozen other investors on Monday lodged objections to Bank of
America Corp's (BAC.N) $8.5 billion settlement of claims over
losses on mortgage-backed securities, joining a growing list of
investors and regulators that are challenging the accord.
In its filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
the FDIC said it is "the receiver of numerous banks and owner
of many certificates" issued by many of the 530 mortgage pools
of the former Countrywide Financial Corp that the settlement
covers.
The FDIC, whose full name is the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp, said it is intervening because it does not have enough
information to evaluate the settlement.
Other investors that objected on Monday included a variety
of banks, insurers and investment funds. Among them are Jeffrey
Gundlach's money management firm Doubleline Capital LP, and the
banking unit of Wayne, New Jersey's Valley National Bancorp
(VLY.N).
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), the trustee handling
the 530 trusts with $174 billion of unpaid principal balances,
had negotiated the settlement with 22 institutional investors
including the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, BlackRock Inc
(BLK.N) and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Pimco.
The June 29 accord was intended to resolve much of Bank of
America's remaining legal liability tied to its 2008 purchase
of Countrywide, once the nation's largest mortgage lender.
But dozens of investors who did not negotiate but would be
bound by the accord have said the payout is too low, or that
they lack enough information to know whether it is fair. Two
state attorneys general, New York's Eric Schneiderman and
Delaware's Beau Biden, also have expressed objections.
A New York state judge is scheduled to consider whether to
approve the settlement on Nov. 17, but some investors want the
case handled in federal court.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said that bank
believes the trustee acted reasonably, and that there are
"compelling reasons" for the settlement to be approved. Bank of
New York Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine did not immediately
respond to an email request for comment.
The state case is In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011. The
federal case is The Bank of New York Mellon et al v. Walnut
Place LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 11-05988.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Carol Bishopric, Phil
Berlowitz)