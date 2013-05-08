U.S. can pursue lawsuit against Bank of America over mortgages

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
WASHINGTON May 8 A federal judge on Wednesday said the government can pursue parts of a civil lawsuit against Bank of America Corp over its sale of toxic mortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, boosting a largely untested legal theory that U.S. officials used in the case.
Bank of America had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks penalties under the 1989 FIRREA law and other laws.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a two-page ruling on Wednesday with his findings, but said he will explain the reasons for his decision at a later date.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.