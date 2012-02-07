Bank of America hired former Goldman banker

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Feb 7 Bank of America Corp has added a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner to nurture client relationships at its global corporate and investment bank, according to an internal memo sent on Tuesday.
Ravi Sinha will serve as an executive vice chairman, based in New York and reporting to GCIB chairman Purna Saggurti. Sinha's focus will be on "deepening strategic client relationships and delivering the firm's vast global resources to our clients," Saggurti and co-chief operating officer Tom Montag said in the memo.
Bank of America spokesman John Yiannacopoulos confirmed the contents of the memo.
Sinha worked at Goldman for more than 20 years, holding a number of senior leadership positions, before retiring in April 2010. He is not related to Ravi Sinha, the former Goldman Sachs banker who was recently slapped with a record fine by Britain's financial regulator.
The Wall Street Journal reported the hire earlier on Tuesday.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million