Bank of America hired former Goldman banker

Feb 7 Bank of America Corp has added a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner to nurture client relationships at its global corporate and investment bank, according to an internal memo sent on Tuesday.

Ravi Sinha will serve as an executive vice chairman, based in New York and reporting to GCIB chairman Purna Saggurti. Sinha's focus will be on "deepening strategic client relationships and delivering the firm's vast global resources to our clients," Saggurti and co-chief operating officer Tom Montag said in the memo.

Bank of America spokesman John Yiannacopoulos confirmed the contents of the memo.

Sinha worked at Goldman for more than 20 years, holding a number of senior leadership positions, before retiring in April 2010. He is not related to Ravi Sinha, the former Goldman Sachs banker who was recently slapped with a record fine by Britain's financial regulator.

The Wall Street Journal reported the hire earlier on Tuesday.