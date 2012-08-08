Bank of America hires head of Latin America equities business

Aug 8 Bank of America Corp has plucked
four employees from Morgan Stanley, including the new
head of its equities business in Latin America, according to a
memo sent to employees on Wednesday.
Pedro Asprino most recently served as Morgan Stanley's head
of equity sales and trading in Brazil, the memo said. As head of
Latin America equities, he will report to Fab Gallo, global head
of equities, and Alexandre Bettamio, country head for Brazil.
Also joining from Morgan Stanley are Viraj Verma, who will
head the equities trading desk for Latin America; Fabio
Schvaitzer, who will serve as a director for the cash/swap
trading desk in Brazil; and Caio Ramos Leite de Barros, who will
join the Brazil equities trading team.
Bank of America, which expanded its capital markets
operations with the 2009 acquisition of Merrill Lynch, also
announced that Fabio Resegue, currently head of equities in
Brazil, will take up the newly created position of head of Latin
America equity distribution.