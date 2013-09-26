Bank of America faces at trial ex-executive behind whistleblower case

| NEW YORK, Sept 26
NEW YORK, Sept 26 A former executive at Bank of
America Corp's Countrywide unit testified Thursday that
the mortgage company's problematic lending practices predated
the "Hustle" process for which the bank went on trial this week.
Edward O'Donnell, a former executive vice president at a
Countrywide Financial Corp subsidiary, filed a whistleblower
lawsuit last year against Bank of America, which bought
Countrywide during the financial crisis.
O'Donnell's lawsuit is the basis of the U.S. Justice
Department's case alleging that Countrywide defrauded mortgage
underwriters Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by selling them
mortgages that later defaulted.
O'Donnell, who stands to earn an award if the government
wins at trial, was testifying for the government on Thursday,
the third day of the trial.
He said he worked at a Countrywide division that handled
subprime mortgage loans. When Countrywide tried to move away
from that business, a unit of the company making less-risky
prime loans was folded into his, he said.
There were instances where loans that unit produced "did not
meet our standards and had problems," he said.
"I saw these instances as problems," he said. "I wanted
greater quality and better control."
Countrywide later made some changes at his urging, he said.
O'Donnell is expected to continue to testify on Friday about
a subsequent Countrywide program called the "High Speed Swim
Lane" - also called "HSSL" or "Hustle." The program, which began
in 2007 as mortgage delinquency and default rates were on the
rise, circumvented toughening standards at Fannie and Freddie,
O'Donnell has said.
The "Hustle" loans caused Fannie and Freddie to suffer a
gross loss of $848.2 million and a net loss of $131.2 million on
loans that were materially defective, the Justice Department
says.
The Justice Department's case stems from a lawsuit O'Donnell
filed under seal in February 2012 under the False Claims Act.
The law allows whistleblowers to bring cases on behalf of the
government against companies that defraud it.
He worked at Countrywide from 2003 to 2007. In a twist, he
today works at Fannie Mae as a vice president of credit risk
management, a spokesman for the mortgage giant confirmed.
In his lawsuit, O'Donnell said he frequently objected to the
"Hustle" program and sought to take steps that would stop the
rapid deterioration in loan quality.
O'Donnell in the lawsuit said his concerns were disregarded
and he was marginalized. He "became one often lone voices within
the division pointing to the loan quality issues, increase of
early payment defaults and growing number of early defaulted
loans," his lawsuit said.
NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION GROUP
O'Donnell, who took the stand toward the end of Thursday,
only spoke briefly about HSSL, which he will likely discuss most
of Friday. But he discussed how another unit of Countrywide
called the New Customer Acquisition (NCA) group had problems of
its own.
In 2007, O'Donnell said the Full Spectrum Lending division
he worked in was rapidly moving away from producing subprime
loans, which investors were increasingly becoming unattractive
to investors, to less-risky prime loans.
At part of that process, Countrywide began moving the NCA
group, which had more experience putting together prime loans,
into the Full Spectrum Lending division, he said.
But executives in Full Spectrum Lending had concerns about
the quality of loans coming out of NCA and about loan
specialists "making decisions they were not entitled to make" in
approving mortgages, O'Donnell said. Among the issues he cited
was the expectation loan specialists move one loan per day each
to closing, he said.
In a June 2007 email displayed in court, Robert Price, a
senior vice president overseeing a funding center in Richardson,
Texas, told the NCA group's supervisor the "overwhelming
response" of his managers was it was "not uncommon for employees
feeling pressure to take short cuts and make poor decisions to
hit numbers."
O'Donnell compared the NCA program to how Countrywide
structured Hustle, which was a similar effort to generate prime
loans and that like NCA gave loan specialists greater authority
over loans while minimizing the role of underwriters in
reviewing loan quality.
"It was essentially the same as NCA workflow before we made
changes to it," he said.
The case is U.S. ex rel. O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.