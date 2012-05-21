UPDATE 3-BofA CEO 'comfortable' with bank's investments

* CEO: 85-90 pct of portfolio in govt-backed bonds
* Bank held $297 bln in securities at end of Q1
* Mortgage costs declining
By Rick Rothacker
May 21 Bank of America Corp is "very
comfortable" with the composition of its corporate investment
portfolio, which is invested mostly in government-guaranteed
mortgage bonds and U.S. Treasuries, Chief Executive Officer
Brian Moynihan said at an investor conference on Monday.
Moynihan was asked about the bank's investments following
JPMorgan Chase & Co's disclosure this month that it lost
at least $2 billion on a trading strategy by its Corporate
Investment Office. Bank of America buys
insurance-like protection on some loans to large companies, but
does not make broader credit hedging bets at the corporate
level, he said.
Bank of America held debt securities of $297 billion at the
end of the first quarter, according to the bank's quarterly
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial markets have been able to absorb the news about
JPMorgan's losses, Moynihan said, adding that there has not been
a shutdown in activity like during last year's European debt
crisis.
"It has caused great concern in the market, but I don't
think it's disrupted the markets," Moynihan said. JPMorgan CEO
Jamie Dimon has the skills to negotiate his bank through its
troubles, he added.
Meanwhile, in Bank of America's mortgage business, Moynihan
said the bank's cost to collect payments on loans and to work
with struggling borrowers - about $3 billion per quarter - is
peaking as delinquent loans continue to subside. These costs,
however, will not come down significantly until next year and
2014, he said.
The bank is also looking to make more mortgages directly to
customers after its market share slipped to about 4 percent in
the first quarter from about 5.5 percent in the previous
quarter, Moynihan said. Originations are up about 20 percent
this quarter as the bank hires more loan officers, he said.
To boost profitability, Bank of America has been working to
cut expenses as part of a company-wide program called Project
New BAC. Planning for the second phase of the initiative, which
focuses on capital markets and wealth management operations, has
been completed, and the bank will disclose its expense targets
shortly, Moynihan said.
In the first phase, which covers consumer operations, the
bank aims to eliminate $5 billion in annual expenses and 30,000
jobs. The second phase is expected to produce less savings and
fewer job cuts because those businesses are more efficient.
As an example of the bank's efforts to streamline a company
that expanded rapidly through acquisitions, Moynihan said Bank
of America recently finished merging California accounts into
the same computer system used for other U.S. customers, a task
that had been in the works for nearly 15 years.
The bank is also selling some of the buildings it owns as
part of Project New BAC. Bank of America is under contract to
sell the Fifth Third Center office tower in Charlotte, North
Carolina, bank spokeswoman Jennifer Darwin said Monday,
declining to name the buyer. That means the bank has found
buyers for the three buildings in Charlotte and New York that it
put up for sale earlier this year.