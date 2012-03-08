UPDATE 1-BofA CEO says mortgage process "healing"

By Rick Rothacker
March 8 Though costly for banks, a $25
billion settlement over foreclosure abuses will help stabilize a
slowly improving U.S. housing market, Bank of America Corp
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said Thursday.
The agreement with Bank of America and four other lenders
provides loan modifications to only a limited group of
borrowers, but it's a "symbol" of banks and government officials
working together to fix the problem, Moynihan said at an
investor conference in New York. It also helps clarify how
servicers should work with borrowers who are behind on their
payments, he said.
"The mortgage process is healing, which is good for all of
us and the economy," Moynihan said.
The settlement will cost Bank of America $11.9 billion in
cash payments and loan modifications. The deal was announced
Feb. 9, but final documents have not yet been filed in court.
Overall, the bank is currently lowering payments for about
60,000 borrowers per quarter, Moynihan said. It also forecloses
on a similar number of homes in the same period. Once the bank
takes possession of a home, it takes about 60 to 90 days to sell
it, he said.
On another front, Bank of America is gearing up to handle an
influx of refinancing applications under a U.S. government
program called Harp 2, Moynihan said. Because of high volumes,
the bank last month began delaying applications for non-Bank of
America customers but is no longer doing that, he said.
"We just had to build the capacity back up," Moynihan said.
The bank is now processing about 1,800 applications per day.
The CEO's presentation was interrupted twice by protesters,
including one who called for the breakup of the second-largest
U.S. bank. Bank of America has lagged its peers in recovering
from the financial crisis, as it struggles with losses and
lawsuits tied to its 2008 purchase of subprime lender
Countrywide Financial.
Despite the cost of the mortgage settlement, the bank
expects the $2 billion it's spending each quarter to service
delinquent loans will peak in the first half of the year,
Moynihan said. In addition, the bank expects to see savings each
quarter from a companywide expense-cutting program called
Project New BAC, he said.
The first phase of the program, which is focused on the
bank's consumer businesses, is expected to eliminate 30,000 jobs
over the next few years. In the fourth quarter, the bank
eliminated 7,000 positions.
Executives are currently making plans for the second phase
of New BAC, which focuses on commercial banking, capital markets
and wealth management businesses. The bank will "probably"
provide more details on these plans when it reports
first-quarter earnings on April 19, Moynihan said.