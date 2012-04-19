UPDATE 1-Bank of America reports lower first-quarter profit

* Q1 EPS 3 cents vs. 17 cents a year earlier

* Accounting charges lower earnings

April 19 Bank of America Corp on Thursday reported a drop in first-quarter profits as the second-largest U.S. bank took accounting charges related to its debt.

Bank of America said net income was $653 million, or 3 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $2.05 billion, or 17 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.