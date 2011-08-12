BofA chief meets top US officials - WSJ

Aug 12 Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan met privately this week with Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve governor Daniel Tarullo amid the campaign to calm investors and employees about the bank's share price fall, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The separate meetings took place on Wednesday in Washington, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The intent of the meetings with the two top federal officials was for Moynihan to discuss issues related to housing, consumer spending and the U.S. economy, two people familiar with the meetings told the Journal.

During the meetings, Moynihan stressed the urgency of reaching a wide-ranging mortgage foreclosure settlement with several federal agencies and 50 state attorneys general, the paper said.

Bank of America could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.