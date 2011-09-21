BofA dismisses 13 investment bankers-Bloomberg

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
Sept 20 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) dismissed 13 investment bankers in its industrials group and may cut more, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the actions.
The cuts in the industrial group -- which gives advice and funds to various industries from aerospace to mining and paper -- were not a part of the wider cost-cutting plan announced last week, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people familiar with the actions.
Managing directors David Iwan and Egan Antill, who were with Merrill Lynch & Co before it was acquired by Bank of America in 2009, left earlier this month when the bank cut 3,500 jobs, Bloomberg said.
Bank of America was not available for comment outside business hours.
Last week, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it would cut 30,000 jobs and reduce annual expenses by $5 billion, as it struggles with costs from its 2008 takeover of Countrywide Financial Corp and a nearly 50 percent drop in share price this year. [ID:nS1E78B0K3] (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.