BofA in talks to sell stake in NPC International-BBG

Sept 22 Bank of America (BAC.N) is in talks to sell its stake in NPC International NPCI.UL Inc for more than $800 million, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.

Two private-equity firms will jointly bid for NPC, the biggest U.S. Pizza Hut franchisee, and will have to get past arranging debt financing for the deal, Bloomberg reported citing the people.

A spokesperson for BofA declined to comment.

Bank of America has started selling assets as it shores up capital levels to absorb mortgage levels and defend itself against tougher banking industry capital rules.

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has said the bank can meet the new rules and absorb losses through asset sales and earnings. It is estimated that it might need to raise as much as $50 billion in capital to weather home loan losses.

Earlier today, the bank reached an agreement to sell a commercial real estate loan portfolio worth nearly $1 billion to a group of investors. [ID:nS1E78L1XZ] (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)