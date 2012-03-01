Bank of America considers checking account fee revamp -WSJ

March 1 Bank of America Corp is
planning to introduce a monthly fee for its customers holding
checking accounts unless they agree to bank online, buy more
products or maintain certain balances, the Wall Street Journal
said.
The report on the new fee initiative at the nation's
second-largest bank comes after it had faced a major consumer
backlash last year when it disclosed plans for a $5-per-month
debit card fee, forcing the bank to drop the plan.
Bank of America pilot programs in Arizona, Georgia and
Massachusetts now are experimenting with charging $6 to $9 a
month for an "Essentials" account, the paper said.
The options being tested include monthly charges of $9, $12,
$15 and $25 but give customers opportunities to avoid the
payments by maintaining minimum balances, using a credit card or
taking a mortgage with the bank, the Journal said, citing a memo
distributed to employees.
Banks, in general, are looking for ways to build revenue
lost to new regulations that curb debit card swipe fees.
Bank of America could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.