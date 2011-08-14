BofA shares are some of industry's cheapest-Barron's

NEW YORK, Aug 14 Bank of America (BAC.N) shares
are among the cheapest in the industry despite concerns about a
sputtering economy and questions whether the bank will need to
raise more capital, Barron's said in its Aug. 15 edition.
The bank's stock price plunged 27 percent in the past three
weeks -- and is half the level of its 52-week high in January
-- amid worries it may need to raise an estimated $50 billion
to cover more losses on toxic mortgages.
Shares of the company closed at $7.19 on Friday.
Barron's said the stock could rise as much as 35 percent,
adding that while housing-bubble loans continue to weigh down
the bank, it has made progress in that area. Additionally, BofA
has improved its liquidity and cash.
"With tons of bad news priced into the stock, a few
quiescent quarters may be all it takes to lift shares out of
their funk," the financial magazine said.
