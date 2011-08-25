Warren Buffett to invest $5 bln in Bank of America

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
NEW YORK Aug 25 Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) will invest $5 billion in Bank of America (BAC.N), stepping in to shore up the company in the same way he helped prop up Goldman Sachs (GS.N) during the financial crisis.
Bank of America said in a statement on Thursday it would sell Berkshire 50,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a 6 percent annual dividend. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Derek Caney)
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: