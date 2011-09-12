UPDATE 4-BofA plans 30,000 job cuts; investors underwhelmed

* Many job cuts through attrition, eliminating open jobs
* Bank plans $5 bln cost cuts
* Savings will be fully realized in 2013
* Annual expenses now about $73 bln
* Targets expense-to-revenue ratio of 55 pct
(Adds details on operations, reorganization plan, Moynihan
comment)
By Joe Rauch
Sept 12 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said it
will cut 30,000 jobs and slash annual expenses by $5 billion,
but investors were unimpressed with the plan and the lack of
details on how it will be accomplished.
The staff reductions amount to more than 10 percent of the
bank's workforce, and come as chief executive Brian Moynihan
struggles to fix a bank whose share price has dropped nearly 50
percent this year.
Media reports last week said the bank could cut as many as
40,000 jobs. Many investors had hoped for a more dramatic
turnaround plan on Monday, when Moynihan spoke at a financial
conference and the bank released its cutback plans.
"It was pretty underwhelming," said Jason Ware, an analyst
at Albion Financial Group, referring to the bank's plan.
"They need to address the bigger issues the bank faces,"
Ware said.
Bank of America was built through decades of acquisitions,
many of which were never properly integrated, and some of which
have triggered disastrous losses. The $2.5 billion purchase of
Countrywide Financial in 2008 has left Bank of America with
billions of dollars of bad assets and legal liabilities.
Moynihan said the bank's initial focus is on cutting costs
in the consumer bank through measures like combining data
centers. He projected $5 billion of annual savings by 2014.
The job cuts will happen over the next several years, with
many coming from attrition. The bank signaled its retrenchment
last week when consumer banking head Joe Price and retail
brokerage head Sallie Krawcheck were let go.
The cost cuts are part of the bank's New BAC initiative,
whose name comes from Bank of America's ticker symbol. After
consumer banking, the expense reduction project will next look
at institutional and corporate businesses like investment
banking. Moynihan said the second round is not likely to yield
as much cost cutting.
Bank of America's shares were lower for much of the day,
but rallied late in the session to end 1 percent higher at
$7.05, as the broader KBW Bank Index .BKX rose 1.85 percent.
Bank of America's shares have lost about half their value
this year amid mortgage litigation and slowing economic growth
that threaten to sap profits for years.
The bank needs to boost capital levels over the coming
years to meet new requirements, and investors are unsure if
Bank of America's plans to generate the capital through
earnings and asset sales will be enough.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reuters Insider:
Albion Financial Group analyst Jason Ware discusses
pressures Bank of America faces:
link.reuters.com/vav63s
CEO Brian Moynihan announces the bank will reduce expenses
by $5 billion a year by 2013:
link.reuters.com/tav63s
Obama proposes cuts to fund jobs plan: [ID:nS1E78B18O]
BofA consumer bank, brokerage chiefs to step down:
[ID:nN1E7851WE]
Bankruptcy unlikely for BofA's Countrywide:
[ID:nN1E77B1P7]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Moynihan said the bank is targeting an expense-to-revenue
ratio to 55 percent, compared with a first quarter ratio of
about 57 percent. Bank of America has annual expenses of
roughly $73 billion, excluding interest expenses.
Bank of America had 5,700 branches nationwide and 287,000
employees as of June 30. Moynihan highlighted difficulties
within the company that resulted from six major acquisitions
under predecessor Kenneth Lewis from 2003 through 2008 that
added 200,000 employees.
He said the company has 63 data centers in the United
States.
"That's not what we planned to have, but its what we ended
up with," he said.
Moynihan said the company still operates on three separate
deposit systems, though those are expected to be reduced to one
within the next year.
Bank of America has about 50 senior employees reviewing
some 150,000 ideas for cutting costs, Moynihan said at the
Barclays Capital financial services conference in New York.
The bank's talk of cost cuts and layoffs came as U.S.
President Barack Obama unveiled a plan to boost employment amid
the struggling economy.
BOOSTING CAPITAL
Some investors and analysts have said the bank should limit
future losses by placing Countrywide into bankruptcy.
On Monday, Moynihan did not rule out the possibility, and
said the bank was reviewing all options. But many analysts see
such a move as unlikely, given the legal difficulties.
By many estimates, the bank will need to raise about $50
billion in coming years to meet new global capital
requirements, a level the bank says it can reach through
earnings and asset sales.
Investors fear mortgage settlements could boost the bank's
capital needs, and if the bank actually had to sell shares, the
dilution could be painful. The bank's share count has risen
from 4 billion in 2007, before the financial crisis peaked, to
more than 10 billion this year.
Mortgage investors are suing the bank for allegedly
packaging home loans into bonds that did not meet investors'
specifications.
The bank's share price decline was temporarily arrested in
late August by a $5 billion preferred stock investment from
billionaire Warren Buffett.
At the Barclays conference, Moynihan said the bank was not
required by regulators to seek outside capital. He also said
the Buffett deal was "absolutely the right thing" for the bank
to do.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch and Dan Wilchins; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, John Wallace, Matthew Lewis and Bernard Orr)