BofA cutting 16,000 jobs by year end in cost-plan acceleration-WSJ

Sept 19 Bank of America Corp is planning
to cut 16,000 jobs by year end as it speeds up a company-wide
cost-cutting initiative amid declining revenues, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
The job cuts would put the second-largest U.S. bank a year
ahead of schedule in eliminating 30,000 jobs under a program
called Project New BAC. The job cuts could shrink the bank's
workforce below that of rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Wells Fargo & Co.
The reductions were outlined in a document given to top
management, the Journal reported. Since taking the helm in 2010,
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan has been working to streamline
and reduce risk at a company that has lagged rivals in
recovering from the financial crisis, largely due to
mortgage-related losses.
Bank of America spokesman Larry Di Rita declined to comment.
The bank had 275,460 employees at the end of the second quarter.
Under Project New BAC, Bank of America has said it planned
to eliminate $5 billion in annual expenses and 30,000 jobs by
the end of 2013, largely through cuts in consumer and technology
areas. A second phase is expected to eliminate $3 billion in
annual expenses by mid-2015 by making undisclosed cuts in
capital markets, commercial banking and wealth management areas.
In the second quarter, cost savings from the first phase
were running at an annual pace of $970 million, behind a goal of
$1 billion, the Journal said, citing the document.
Bank of America is one of many financial companies slashing
thousands of jobs amid new regulations and a tepid economy that
are crimping revenue.