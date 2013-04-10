Bank of America names ex-Goldman partner as Europe M&A head

LONDON, April 10 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed former Goldman Sachs partner Luigi Rizzo as head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), it said on Wednesday.

Rizzo, who will join the bank in August, will be based in London and report to Adrian Mee, head of international M&A.

Philip Noblet, currently co-head of the EMEA M&A team since 2010, will become chairman of that division.

Rizzo joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 and became a partner in 2008. He worked on some of Europe's biggest bank deals as managing director of European financial M&A.

Reuters reported in January that he was set to leave the Wall Street bank.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch moved from tenth place to fourth for worldwide announced M&A advisory work during the first quarter of 2013, having worked on 35 deals worth $94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In the EMEA region, it moved from 13th place to eighth, having worked on 11 deals worth $17.7 billion.

While U.S. dealmaking has seen a healthy start to the year, European economies are still struggling and companies are nervous of doing deals.

EMEA merger activity is down 20 percent so far in 2013, with deals totalling around $226.4 billion.